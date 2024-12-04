Man, woman found dead inside Dayton home identified

DAYTON — The man and woman whose bodies were found inside a Dayton home on Tuesday morning have been identified.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell is working to learn more about the homicide investigation and will provide the latest tonight on News Center 7 at 5:30.

Danny Thomas Bell, 66, and Cathy Bell, 64, were identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday.

Their bodies were discovered inside a home in the 1400 block of Holly Avenue. Police located their bodies after coming into contact with a man covered in blood on Wayne Avenue.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the man made statements to police that led them to the home where the man and woman were found.

Police could not initially confirm how the man and woman died, but they quickly realized the deaths were not natural.

The blood-covered man was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder. While police would not initially identify him, online jail records show that 33-year-old Cortney Lowe was arrested at the scene on Holly Avenue and booked in the Montgomery County Jail on suspicion of murder.

