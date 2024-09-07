Man who set Dayton duplex on fire twice gets probation

DAYTON — A Dayton man who lit a duplex on fire twice last year will be on probation.

Kevin Carter Jr, 42, was sentenced to five years of probation on Friday and must register as an arson offender, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas court records.

He pleaded guilty to one count of arson on Aug. 22, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

As part of the plea agreement, two aggravated arson charges and one aggravated menacing charge were dismissed.

Carter started two separate fires at an abandoned, boarded-up duplex on fire in the 200 block of Xenia Avenue on July 8, 2023.

He was arrested in connection to these fires two days later.

According to an affidavit and statement of facts previously filed in Dayton Municipal Court, Carter allegedly threatened to burn down a neighbor’s house after he set the duplex on fire the second time.

Carter admitted to setting the fires during an interview with police, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Current jail records show that Carter is still booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

