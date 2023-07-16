1 in custody after fire set at same Dayton duplex twice Saturday

DAYTON — A person is in custody after the fire department says the suspect intentionally set the same Dayton duplex on fire twice Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were dispatched twice within a few hours Saturday to the 200 block of Xenia Avenue, Dayton Fire Captain Brad French told News Center 7.

They initially responded at 3:46 p.m. and handled a fire inside the structure and were on the scene for an hour and a half.

Firefighters were again dispatched just before 6 p.m. and found another fire inside, according to Captain French.

They were at the scene for an hour and 20 minutes for the second fire.

Investigators determine the first was set intentionally and Dayton Police took the suspect in custody.

We are working to learn the suspect’s name and pending charges.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators say preliminary damage estimates are pending at this time.

