Firefighters respond to attic fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters battled an attic fire inside a house in Dayton Saturday afternoon.

Dayton firefighters were dispatched around 3:46 p.m. to the 200 block of Xenia Avenue on initial reports of a house fire, Dayton Police and Fire wrote on social media.

When crews arrived on the scene, they reported smoke showing from a large two-story structure.

Firefighters noticed the house was largely boarded up and also pinpointed the location of the fire to be in the attic, according to initial scanner traffic.

An investigator has also been requested to the scene.

