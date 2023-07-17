‘He’s over there yelling;’ 911 callers see person accused of starting Dayton duplex fires

DAYTON — 911 callers described seeing the person accused of starting two duplex fires in Dayton Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were dispatched twice within a few hours Saturday to the 200 block of Xenia Avenue, Dayton Fire Captain Brad French told News Center 7.

They initially responded at 3:46 p.m. and handled a fire inside the structure and were on the scene for an hour and a half.

Firefighters were again dispatched just before 6 p.m. and found another fire inside, according to Captain French.

In audio obtained by News Center 7, a female caller described a man who was there setting the house on fire.

“I want you to call the cops,” she said. “He’s been trying to get this house for a while. He’s got it going good.”

A male caller told dispatchers he could see him across the street.

“He’s over there yelling at somebody,” he told dispatchers.

Another female caller reported the second fire to dispatchers and the person suspected of starting it was in front of the house.

“The guy that burned the house is in front of it,” she said. “The house is on fire, I’m seeing it burning.”

She also described the house as an abandoned house and that the guy was screaming at her husband.

Investigators determine the first was set intentionally and Dayton Police took the suspect in custody.

We are working to learn the suspect’s name and pending charges.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators say preliminary damage estimates are pending.

