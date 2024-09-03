Man who attempted to rob McDonald’s at gunpoint was a former employee, police say

XENIA — Police said a man who tried to rob a safe at a Xenia McDonald’s prompting a SWAT standoff was a former employee.

Xenia officers responded to reports of a robbery at the McDonald’s at 1645 N. Detroit Street just before midnight on Saturday.

Police said that a man later identified as Shawn Smith Jr. went into the store armed with a gun and demanded employees open the safe.

Police later tracked him down prompting a long standoff.

