Man shot by police while running at officer with knife convicted

DAYTON — A man shot by police while charging at an officer with a knife has been convicted.

Otto Coleman, 79, was found guilty of felonious assault of a peace officer and not guilty of resisting arrest, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court documents.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Dayton police responded to a home in the 700 block of N. Broadway Street back in August 2024.

Dayton Police Department Chief Kamran Afzal described it as a “mental health call” having to do with a “trespassing” incident at the house.

Body camera video showed officers responding to the scene.

Once officers got to the home, they found a man in the backyard next to the house.

That’s when officers noticed that Coleman had a knife.

The officer can be heard telling the man to drop the knife. Police paused the video just before the officer fired his first shot.

Dayton Police Afzal said Coleman held onto the knife after the shooting, and they had to get it from him before providing first aid.

The officer was not charged in this shooting.

Coleman is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 13, according to court records.

