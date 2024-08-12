Police to release new details after officer shoots man with knife during mental health call

DAYTON — Dayton police are expected to release new details after an officer-involved shooting Sunday evening.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, officers responded to the 700 block of N Broadway Street at approximately 8:11 p.m. for a mental health call.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who reportedly had a knife.

A county-wide call for backup, or a Signal 99, was issued after the officers arrived, according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.

Dayton Police Department Chief Kamran Afzal said an officer told the man to drop the knife and started backing up.

The man allegedly charged at the officer, who then shot the suspect.

Afzal said the officer “discharged a couple of rounds.”

The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No officers were hurt in this shooting, Afzal said.

News Center 7 crews were on scene of the shooting and saw a large area blocked off by police tape.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will be investigating the shooting.

The Professional Standards Bureau will conduct an administrative investigation.

Afzal said additional details will likely be released on Monday.

