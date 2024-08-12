Police issue county-wide call for backup after reported shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — A large police presence has been reported in Dayton Sunday evening.

Police were dispatched to the 700 block of N Broadway Street on a reported shooting after 8 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

The supervisor said a Signal 99, or a county-wide call for backup was issued.

An iWitness 7 reporter told News Center 7 they saw fire crews on scene.

News Center 7 crews are on scene and have seen Dayton Police Department Chief Kamran Afzal.

Our crews also see a large area blocked off with crime scene tape.

Additional information was not immediately available.

We will continue to follow this story.

