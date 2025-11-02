Police, medics respond after reported shooting near UD’s campus

DAYTON — Police and medics respond after a reported shooting near the University of Dayton’s campus late Saturday.

Dayton officers and medics were dispatched just before 11:50 p.m. to the 0 block of Evanston Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

Photos show a large presence of Dayton Police cruisers along Evanston Avenue.

The supervisor told News Center 7 that medics responded after reports that a person may have been shot in the leg.

We have a news crew at the scene and will continue to update this developing story.

