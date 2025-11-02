Police, medics respond after reported shooting near UD’s campus

DAYTON — Police and medics respond after a reported shooting near the University of Dayton’s campus late Saturday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Dayton officers and medics were dispatched just before 11:50 p.m. to the 0 block of Evanston Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 911 caller says driver went wrong way in deadly crash on I-75
- Man in custody after hours-long standoff in Springfield neighborhood
- 2 local high school athletes win state cross country championships
Photos show a large presence of Dayton Police cruisers along Evanston Avenue.
The supervisor told News Center 7 that medics responded after reports that a person may have been shot in the leg.
We have a news crew at the scene and will continue to update this developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group