2 local high school athletes win state cross country championships

MIAMI VALLEY — Two local high school students took home state cross-country championships on Saturday.

Tippecanoe’s Landon Kimmel and Ansonia’s Bennett Lehman each won state titles in the 2025 Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) cross-country championships.

Kimmel repeats as the Division II champion, according to Tippecanoe Athletics.

Lehman won the Division IV championship after finishing sixth overall in 2024.

Kimmel won the Division II title with a time of 15:12.51.

Lehman took home the Division IV championship with a time of 15:17.91.

Both student-athletes were escorted back to their hometowns on Saturday afternoon.

