Deputy stops vehicle going over 120 mph, more than double the speed limit

LOGAN COUNTY — A deputy recently stopped a vehicle traveling well over the speed limit in the Northern Miami Valley.
The Logan County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a social media post that a deputy stopped a vehicle traveling 121 mph in a 55-mph zone.
“What not to do,” they said. “Let’s not drive 121 MPH on U.S. 33.”
They also posted a photo on the department’s Facebook page.
It shows that the sheriff’s cruiser had stopped a green pick-up truck on U.S. 33.
