Local

Deputy stops vehicle going over 120 mph, more than double the speed limit

By WHIO Staff
Speed caught in Logan County Photo contributed by Logan County Sheriff's Office (via Facebook) (Logan County Sheriff's Office (via Facebook))
By WHIO Staff

LOGAN COUNTY — A deputy recently stopped a vehicle traveling well over the speed limit in the Northern Miami Valley.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a social media post that a deputy stopped a vehicle traveling 121 mph in a 55-mph zone.

TRENDING STORIES:

“What not to do,” they said. “Let’s not drive 121 MPH on U.S. 33.”

They also posted a photo on the department’s Facebook page.

It shows that the sheriff’s cruiser had stopped a green pick-up truck on U.S. 33.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read