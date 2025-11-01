Injuries reported after crash in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — Injuries have been reported after a crash in Miami County on Saturday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened at State Route 571 and Peters Road around 12:15 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The dispatcher said medics took people to the hospital; however, it is unclear how many people were transported or how serious their injuries are.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

This crash remains under investigation by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group