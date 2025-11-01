Injuries reported after crash on I-75 SB; Interstate shut down

DAYTON — Injuries were reported after a crash on Southbound Interstate 75 in Dayton early Saturday morning.

Around 3:49 a.m., crews were dispatched to I-75 Southbound near Salem Ave on reports of a crash.

Injuries were reported, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Details on those injuries were not immediately available.

The sergeant also said that at least one occupant was reportedly trapped in the vehicle.

At this time, all lanes are blocked on I-75 South at Third St near Salem Ave.

This is a developing story.

