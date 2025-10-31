Preliminary cause of death revealed for Huber Heights woman killed in double murder-suicide

WEST MILTON — The preliminary cause of death has been released for a 33-year-old woman who was found dead in the trunk of her car last week.

West Milton Police Chief Doyle Wright confirmed with News Center 7’s James Brown that Jaymee Prichard’s preliminary cause of death was asphyxiation.

As News Center 7 previously reported, a West Milton police officer found Jaymee’s body in the parking lot of the village’s municipal building on Saturday.

Investigators say her husband, 34-year-old Jacob Prichard, killed her either late Friday evening or early Saturday morning. He then put her body in the trunk of their car.

Police also said Jacob went to the condo of Air Force 1st Lieutenant Jaime Gustitus, 25, in Sugarcreek Township around 2 a.m. on Saturday and killed her.

After that, Jacob’s next known whereabouts were the municipal parking lot. He was seen on surveillance video getting out of his car, opening the trunk, and shooting himself.

Investigators said he opened the trunk so that whoever found him would also find his wife’s body.

At this time, police are still working to learn where Jaymee died.

The couple, who were from Huber Heights, and Gustitus knew each other from their jobs at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

The case remains under investigation.

