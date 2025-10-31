Joby now producing propeller blades in Dayton

DAYTON — Joby Aviation has started manufacturing propeller blades for its electric air taxis at its facility near Dayton International Airport.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The company aims to produce up to 15,000 blades annually, as part of its plan to make Dayton its blade production hub.

“Dayton gives us the resources, talent, and speed to scale one of the most technically demanding parts of our aircraft,” Eric Allison, Chief Product Officer at Joby, said.

TRENDING STORIES:

JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef said the investment underscores the company’s “confidence in Ohio’s aviation legacy” and “reinforces Ohio’s role in shaping the future of flight.”

The propeller blades are designed for quiet flight and are central to the aircraft’s low acoustic profile. Each aircraft will have 30 blades, with five blades per propeller.

Joby’s Dayton facility is expected to support the production of up to 500 aircraft per year, making it a strategic site for mass production.

Joby is applying manufacturing processes refined in California with Toyota to scale production in Ohio.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group