Driver flees after crashing into parked car in Dayton

DAYTON — A driver fled on foot after crashing into a parked car in Dayton early Saturday morning.

Around 1:51 a.m., crews were dispatched to Wyoming Street and Missouri Avenue on reports of a crash.

A vehicle hit a parked car, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

The driver of the vehicle ran from the scene, according to the sergeant.

It is unclear if the driver was injured; no other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.

