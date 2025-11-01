Suspected drunk driver crashes into building in Shelby County, report shows

SIDNEY — A suspected drunk driver crashed into a building in Shelby County late Wednesday night, according to a Sidney Police Department crash report.

The crash happened at 1135 Wapakoneta Avenue in Sidney just before midnight.

The crash report indicates that a 32-year-old woman was driving west on Bennett Street towards Wapakoneta Avenue when she failed to stop at the stop sign and hit the building.

Upon arrival, Sidney police and fire crews found that a car had hit the front of a commercial building, a spokesperson with the city confirmed.

The car was actively smoking and there was a fire in the engine compartment, the spokesperson added.

The driver was able to get out of the car and was not injured in this crash.

Crews on scene quickly contained the flames with fire extinguishers, but it was later fully extinguished by firefighters.

The fire only damaged the car’s engine compartment and didn’t damage the building, the spokesperson said.

The car caused minor exterior damage to the building.

The report shows that officers suspect alcohol contributed to this crash; however, a test was refused.

The driver was cited for failure to control.

This crash remains under investigation by the Sidney Police Department.

