$20K worth of stolen items recovered in Clark County; 3 arrested

CLARK COUNTY — Three people were arrested on Thursday after authorities recovered $20,000 worth of stolen property, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies were called to the Green Meadows neighborhood in Mad River Township after $3,000 worth of power tools were stolen from a work truck parked in a driveway around 2 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

While investigating, deputies identified a suspect vehicle and stopped it on Interstate 70, according to the sheriff’s office.

While searching the car, deputies found $20,000 in stolen items from multiple thefts that occurred in Clark County early Thursday morning.

Investigators learned the suspects were trying to get the tools to Columbus for resale, the sheriff’s office said.

Three people were inside the car when deputies stopped it.

The sheriff’s office identified them as Gregory Workman Jr., of Springfield, Jamarian Portman, of Springfield, and a 17-year-old from Columbus.

They were detained for questioning, then arrested and booked into the Clark County Jail on theft and receiving stolen property charges.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group