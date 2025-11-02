UPDATE: 1 in custody after SWAT called to Springfield neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD — UPDATE @ 8:25 P.M.

A person is in custody after SWAT and officers responded to a Springfield neighborhood on Saturday night.

Springfield Officers and SWAT responded to the 1500 block of Highland Avenue around 7 p.m.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson saw a man in handcuffs being taken into an ambulance.

We are working to learn what led Springfield officers and SWAT to the neighborhood and what charges that person is facing.

News Center 7 will continue to update this developing story.

-INITIAL STORY-

