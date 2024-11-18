Man shoots into ex-girlfriend's home, police say; prompting county-wide response

DAYTON — A man is accused of shooting into his ex-girlfriends home, prompting a county-wide call for back up early Sunday.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton police were called to a home in the 300 block of Kenilworth Avenue for reports of a break-in.

Police said a man was attempting to break into his ex-girlfriend’s home.

While she was hiding in a room, the suspect fired multiple shots into the window, police say.

After hearing these shots, police on the scene issued a “signal 99″, requesting more officers to respond to the scene.

Officers learned of an unreported domestic violence complaint between the woman and the man earlier that night.

Police said they are still searching for the man and he is not in custody.

No one was injured in the shooting.

