Coroner IDs man shot, killed after fight over gas money in Dayton

DAYTON — Police have identified the man killed after a shooting at a Dayton gas station on Nov. 14.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton Police officers responded around 2:05 a.m. to the 100 block of James H. McGee Blvd on initial reports of a shooting.

Dayton police said it all started with a driver of a vehicle allowing a man, identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office as Cedric Hughley, 35, to get inside his car to get out of the rain.

Hughley then allegedly asked the driver for a ride home, to which the driver said he would if the man paid him gas money, police said.

That sparked a fight that turned deadly.

“The person actually loitering in the parking lot began to assault the driver of the car, the driver then grabbed a gun and shot the person,” police said.

Hughley died from his injuries at the scene.

The alleged shooter has not been arrested and it is unclear if he will face charges at this time.

