Man seriously injured in Dayton stabbing

DAYTON — A man was seriously injured in a stabbing in Dayton early Sunday.

News Center 7 previously reported that Dayton police and medics were called to the 400 block of Mertland Avenue on reports of a stabbing.

Police found a 38-year-old man with a stab wound. He was taken to an area hospital in life-threatening condition, according to Sgt. Andrew Zecchini with Dayton police.

Zecchini said the man is now expected to survive.

Information about the suspect or what led up to the stabbing was not available.

Anyone with any information is asked to call (937) 333-1232 to speak to detectives. Those who wish to remain anonymous can do so through Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

