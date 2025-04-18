Man seriously injured after being ejected from motorcycle in Dayton

DAYTON — A man suffered serious injuries after being ejected from his motorcycle in Dayton on Thursday.
Medics transported a 42-year-old man to Miami Valley Hospital after he lost control of his 2016 Black Harley Street Glide on Wayne and Wilmington Avenues, according to a crash report.
As previously reported by News Center 7, Dayton Police and medics responded around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning on reports of a crash.
They blocked off Wayne and Wilmington Avenues.
The driver was driving at a high rate of speed and lost control on Wayne Avenue.
He drove over a curb and hit a boulder in front of the 2300 block of Wayne Avenue, the crash report said.
The motorcycle continued through the front yard, hit a fence, and ejected the driver.
The 42-year-old man suffered serious injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
