Man seriously injured after being ejected from motorcycle in Dayton

DAYTON — A man suffered serious injuries after being ejected from his motorcycle in Dayton on Thursday.

Medics transported a 42-year-old man to Miami Valley Hospital after he lost control of his 2016 Black Harley Street Glide on Wayne and Wilmington Avenues, according to a crash report.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Dayton Police and medics responded around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning on reports of a crash.

They blocked off Wayne and Wilmington Avenues.

The driver was driving at a high rate of speed and lost control on Wayne Avenue.

He drove over a curb and hit a boulder in front of the 2300 block of Wayne Avenue, the crash report said.

The motorcycle continued through the front yard, hit a fence, and ejected the driver.

The 42-year-old man suffered serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

