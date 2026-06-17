Storm tracking alert for severe storms late Wednesday

DAYTON — The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has the entire Miami Valley under a risk for severe storms late this evening and into the overnight hours.

The northwestern side of the Valley is under an enhanced risk, a level 3 of 5 and the rest of the Valley under a slight risk, a level 2 of 5 for all hazards.

SPC Outlook

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Damaging winds over 70 MPH are our greatest threat, but large hail an inch in diameter or greater and a few strong tornadoes are possible.

Flash flooding is also a concern.

Storms will train, move over the same areas, and with heavy rain rates, over three inches of rain is possible.

Do not drive through flooded roadways.

You don’t know how deep the water is.

Water will back up quickly because it can’t get absorbed fast enough.

Severe Weather Threats

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There will be two waves of storms.

The first wave arrives after 4 PM this afternoon and lingers until roughly 8 PM.

At this time, this round looks weaker than the second, but it could help take energy from the second round. Helping to weaken the main line after midnight.

However, wind shear is strong.

This is the wind direction and speed changing with height within the atmosphere.

This is enough to help strengthen overnight storms.

The timing for the strongest storms is currently from 10 PM to 4 AM on Thursday.

Futurecast

Know where your safe place is. Charge your phone.

Have multiple ways of being alerted and make sure your neighbors are ready to go.

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