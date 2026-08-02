Almost 2,000 outages after storms moved through region

MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands are without power after storms move through the region on Saturday.

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As of 8:20 p.m., AES Ohio is reporting that 1,946 customers are without power, according to the AES Ohio website.

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Here is the county breakdown:

Darke County- 1,858

Miami County- 23

Montgomery County- 5

Mercer County- 1

Clinton County- 1

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.

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