Threat of tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail possible late tonight

MIAMI VALLEY — We are preparing for the threat of severe weather late Wednesday into Thursday night.

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It will be a dry start, but that will change as a warm front lifts northward during the afternoon and evening hours.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) is including the western part of the Miami Valley in a level 3 out of 5 risk for severe weather. Everyone else is included in the 2-out-of-5 risk for severe weather.

All threats appear possible, including damaging wind, large hail, and a few tornadoes between 10 PM Wednesday and 4 AM Thursday.

We will have the instability and wind shear needed for storms to turn severe. If there is a limiting factor, it will be instability.

Confidence is growing in a very late arrival for the worst of the weather.

On one hand, that means storms will likely be weakening from west to east, and the absolute worst of the weather will likely occur across Indiana.

On the other hand, storms will likely still be severe overnight, and it will be very important to remain weather aware as warnings come out.

The higher instability values will remain to our west in Indianapolis.

Regardless of the possible weakening trend, we still need to remain weather-aware.

Have a way to get woken up by severe weather warnings and know where you will go should those warnings come out.

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