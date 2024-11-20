Man learns prison sentence for deadly shooting at Dayton apartment

DAYTON — A man convicted on charges in connection to the shooting death of a 43-year-old man has learned his prison sentence.

Michael Krieger, Sr., 63, was sentenced to a total of 14 to 19.5 years in prison on Monday, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A jury found Krieger guilty of two counts of involuntary manslaughter, proximate result of having weapons under disability and not guilty of two counts of murder and felonious assault on Nov. 1.

TRENDING STORIES:

Krieger was on trial for the shooting death of 43-year-old Donovan Sampson in an apartment on Leo Street in August 2023.

According to police, witnesses said the shooting happened after a night of drinking with a small group of friends and acquaintances.

Investigators said three men went inside the apartment when Krieger was believed to have gone into a bedroom, grabbed a gun, and shot Sampson in the chest.

Police said another man in the room wrestled the gun away from Krieger and then helped hold him in place until officers arrived.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



