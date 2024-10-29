Trial for 63-year-old man accused of shooting, killing man in apartment begins

DAYTON — The trial for the man accused of shooting and killing his drinking buddy is underway.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, the court picked a jury for the trial on Monday.

The shooting occurred inside an apartment in the 2000 block of Leo Street just before 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 12, 2023.

It took all afternoon to pick the people who will hear 63-year-old Michael Krieger Sr.’s case and the unusual circumstances involved in the murder.

50 members of a Montgomery County jury panel reported to the courthouse Monday afternoon.

By the evening, 12 jurors and two alternates had been picked.

Krieger is accused of killing 43-year-old Donovan Sampson.

According to police, witnesses said the shooting happened after a night of drinking with a small group of friends and acquaintances.

Investigators said three men went inside the apartment when Krieger is believed to have gone into a bedroom, grabbed a gun, and shot Sampson in the chest.

Police said another man in the room wrestled the gun away from Krieger and then helped hold him in place until officers arrived.

Krieger did not enter a plea agreement and has hired a private defense attorney to argue his case.

Opening statements are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

