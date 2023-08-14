Dayton man accused of deadly weekend shooting facing charges

DAYTON — A Dayton man is facing charges after allegedly shooting and killing another man over the weekend.

Michael Krieger, 62, is facing two counts of murder and felonious assault, as well as a weapons charge, according to Dayton Municipal Court records filed Monday.

The shooting happened early Saturday morning in the 2000 block of Leo Street.

A witness told police that he and the victim were drinking with Krieger at his home when Krieger went into a bedroom. He allegedly came out with a gun, put it to the victim’s chest, and pulled the trigger, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

After the shooting, the witness said he fought Krieger for the gun and threw it out the front door.

When police got to the scene, both men were detained.

The victim was transported to Miami Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Krieger was also taken to Miami Valley Hospital for injuries sustained during the fight with the witness. He remains in the hospital, but is scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon.

