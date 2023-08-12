‘They killed my friend;’ 911 call details moments after deadly shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — A new 911 call details the moments after a deadly shooting in Dayton early Saturday.

Just before 3:30 a.m. Dayton police and medics were called to the 2000 block of Leo Street on reports of a shooting, according to Montgomery County regional dispatch said.

One person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound where they were later pronounced dead, News Center 7 previously reported.

One person was also arrested.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a caller tells dispatchers that their friend was just shot.

“They just killed him, man,” the caller tells a dispatcher.

The dispatcher asks the man where he is calling from and what happened.

“He just came out of the bedroom and he shot my dude,” the caller said.

The caller said that he knocked the suspect out and took the gun away from him.

“They killed my friend,” the caller said.

“Tell me more of what happened,” the dispatcher asks.

“We were hanging out here and he just came out of the bedroom and shot him,” the caller replies.

Sirens can be heard in the background of the call as officers arrive on the scene.

Police have not released the identity of the man killed or the suspect arrested.

We are working to learn more and will update as new information becomes available.

























