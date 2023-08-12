1 hospitalized, 1 in custody following shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — A person is hospitalized, and another is in custody following a shooting in Dayton early Saturday morning.

Dayton Police officers and medics were dispatched around 3:24 a.m. to the 2000 block of Leo Street on initial reports of a shooting, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.

Medics transported one person to Miami Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.

Officers took one person into custody.

We are working to learn more led to the shooting.

News Center 7 will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

