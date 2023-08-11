CareFlight called to crash on Miami-Shelby County line

MIAMI COUNTY — A medical helicopter has been called out to a crash on the Miami-Shelby County line.

The crash was reported around 1:45 p.m. near the intersection of E Miami Shelby Road and County Road 25 A.

Two vehicles are reported to be involved, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers.

Injuries have been reported, but its unknown at this time how many people are hurt.

CareFlight was called to the scene, according to dispatch records.

We’ll continue to provide updates to this developing story.

