‘Heavy fire’ rips through an apartment building in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters are battling a fire at a Dayton apartment building Monday morning.
Around 8:30 p.m. Dayton firefighters were called to East Third Street and North Keowee Street for reports of heavy smoke coming from a vacant apartment building.
When crews arrived on the scene they reported heavy fire from the second floor of the building.
We have a News Center 7 crew on their way to the scene and will continue to follow this story.
