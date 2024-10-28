‘Heavy fire’ rips through an apartment building in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters are battling a fire at a Dayton apartment building Monday morning.

Around 8:30 p.m. Dayton firefighters were called to East Third Street and North Keowee Street for reports of heavy smoke coming from a vacant apartment building.

When crews arrived on the scene they reported heavy fire from the second floor of the building.

