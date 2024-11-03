Man accused of killing man in apartment convicted on lesser charges

DAYTON — A man accused of shooting and killing his drinking buddy last year has been found guilty of lesser charges than what he was originally facing.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Michael Krieger, Sr., 63, was facing several charges, including two counts of murder and felonious assault. In court documents filed on Friday, a jury found him not guilty of those charges but did find him guilty of two counts of involuntary manslaughter, proximate result of having weapons under disability.

Krieger, Michael David (08/13/1961) Krieger, Michael David (08/13/1961) - Held in custody of Montgomery County Jail with booking number 23-011285 on 08/14/2023 at 6:52 PM. Unclassified Felony - Murder (Released 48 Hour Rule); Unclassified Felony - Murder (Pending); Second Degree Felony - Felonious Assault (Pending); Second Degree Felony - Felonious Assault (Pending); Third Degree Felony - Having Weapons While Under Dis (Pending); (Montgomery County Jail)

TRENDING STORIES:

Krieger was on trial for the shooting death of 43-year-old Donovan Sampson in an apartment on Leo Street in August 2023.

According to police, witnesses said the shooting happened after a night of drinking with a small group of friends and acquaintances.

Investigators said three men went inside the apartment when Krieger was believed to have gone into a bedroom, grabbed a gun, and shot Sampson in the chest.

Police said another man in the room wrestled the gun away from Krieger and then helped hold him in place until officers arrived.

Krieger is set the be sentenced later this month.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



