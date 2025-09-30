Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Harrison Township identified

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — The man who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Harrison Township on Monday has been identified.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 previously reported that around 7:05 a.m. Monday, crews were dispatched to the intersection of North Main Street and East Orchard Springs Road in Harrison Township on reports of a crash.

TRENDING STORIES:

When deputies arrived, they found a man who had been hit by a car that had left the scene of the crash.

On Tuesday, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 54-year-old William Skipper.

Skipper was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The crash remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group