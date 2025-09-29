Deputies on scene of crash in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Deputies are on scene of a crash in Harrison Township on Monday morning.
Around 7:05 a.m., crews were dispatched to the intersection of North Main Street and East Orchard Springs Road on reports of a crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
Additional details were not immediately available.
Emergency scanner traffic indicated that a person may have been struck by a vehicle.
News Center 7 has crews heading to the scene and is working to learn more.
We will continue following this story.
