Boonshoft Museum of Discovery celebrates 3 animal birthdays

DAYTON — The Boonshoft Museum of Discovery celebrated three animal birthdays on Monday.

In a social media post, the Discover Zoo residents were celebrated.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Flora, the bat-eared fox, turned six.

She was born at the Memphis Zoo in 2020 and came to Boonshoft in 2021.

During her time at the Museum, she lounges at the front of her habitat with her companion, Denise.

Leia, the burrowing owl, turns 11.

She came to the Discovery Zoo from the National Aviary in Pittsburgh. She shares her habitat with Joe Burrow, the TikTok-famous burrowing owl.

Walnut the four-toed hedgehog turns four.

She joined the Discovery Zoo in 2022 and is known for being sleek, shy, and adorable.

Walnut teaches guests about wildlife conservation and never says no to mealworms and pears.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]