Coroner identifies body found in Stillwater river

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — The body that was found in Stillwater River over the weekend has been identified.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7 previously reported that a local kayaker found a body in the Shiloh area of Stillwater River just after 1 p.m. on Sunday.
TRENDING STORIES:
- New law for Ohio drivers under 21 to go into effect today
- Local sub sandwich shop, sports bar temporarily closed for renovations
- 10-year-old boy walks to fire station for help after being shot in face
On Tuesday, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the body as 47-year-old Craig Hall.
The coroner’s report did not list a cause of death.
A preliminary investigation done by Five River Metro Parks indicated that no foul play was involved, according to a previous News Center 7 report.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group