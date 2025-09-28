Investigation underway after kayaker finds body in Stillwater River, police say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Police say that a local kayaker found a body in the Stillwater River on Sunday afternoon.

A kayaker was passing through the Shiloh area of Stillwater just after 1 p.m. when they spotted a body in the water and called 911.

Five Rivers MetroPark and firefighters responded to the scene. They quickly realized the person was dead and called the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office after pulling the body out of the water.

“He was a black male in his mid-40s, and currently we’re waiting for them to make a positive ID on a subject and cause of death,” said Lt. Adrian Sargent, Five Rivers MetroPark.

A preliminary investigation indicates that no foul was involved, according to Lt. Sargent.

“This seems to be an isolated event. It doesn’t seem to be anything suspicious currently from what was observed.”

