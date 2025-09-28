Man avoids jail time in shooting near local park

DAYTON — A man who was facing charges in a shooting at a Dayton park has avoided jail time.

Brayan Bandas, 21, received one year of probation, according to Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas records filed on Thursday.

He pleaded guilty to one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and one count of misdemeanor assault last week.

Court records show that Bandas was initially indicted on discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and two counts of felonious assault in March.

As News Center 7 previously reported, a 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times near Washington Park, on N. Garland Avenue, on March 11, 2025.

Two witnesses told police they heard anywhere from five to 10 gunshots and saw two teens running toward the basketball courts at Washington Playground.

Court documents show police used video from the scene to identify Bandas’ car and that it was a Kettering officer who arrested him that night.

Police said Banda had a gun on him and that, between on Garland Avenue and inside his car, they found 11 shell casings.

Dayton Police Major Brian Johns said the gun found was a high-powered 5.7 gun.

“It’s a very dangerous weapon,” Johns said. “It differs from primarily like a regular handgun in that it will defeat body armor of a police officer.”

If Bandas violates the terms of his probation, he could go to jail for nine months to three years, according to court records.

