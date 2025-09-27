Sheriff’s deputy reportedly bitten by dog in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A sheriff’s deputy was reportedly bitten by a dog in Clark County Saturday morning, a Springfield police sergeant confirmed.

The deputy was in the 300 block of N Bechtle Avenue around 10:50 a.m. when the incident occurred.

The sergeant said it is unclear if the deputy was hospitalized or how severe their injuries are.

Additional information on what happened here was not immediately available.

News Center 7 has reached out to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office for more details.

We will continue to follow this story.

