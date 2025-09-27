Large police presence, SWAT blocks busy intersection in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — A large police presence was reported in a Huber Heights neighborhood Saturday morning.

A Huber Heights dispatcher confirmed authorities are in the area of Old Troy Pike and Powell Road, but couldn’t provide information on what was happening there.

Photos from the scene show a SWAT truck and several officers near a house in the 4000 block of Powell Road.

News Center 7 crews on scene said the intersection is currently blocked.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

