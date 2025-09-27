Local

Officers, medics respond to reported crash on busy Greene County road

By WHIO Staff
FILE PHOTO Officers, medics respond to reported crash on busy Greene County road
By WHIO Staff

FAIRBORN — Several officers and medics responded to a reported crash in Greene County on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Fairborn officers and medics were dispatched just after 5 p.m. to State Route 235 near Trebein Road on reports of a crash, according to a dispatch supervisor.

TRENDING STORIES:

No other information is currently available.

We have a news crew heading to the scene.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read