Serious injuries reported after crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — At least one person had serious injuries after a crash in Greene County on Friday.
Around 9 p.m., Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office were called to a crash in the 500 block of Brush Row Road.
Deputies on scene confirmed the Ohio State Highway Patrol was handling the crash and that it involved a single vehicle.
We will update this story as we learn more.
