Man shot in the chest in area neighborhood

RICHMOND, Indiana — A man was shot in the chest in Richmond early Sunday morning, according to a spokesperson with the Richmond Police Department.

Fire crews were called to the 800 block of North 19th Street on reports of someone who had difficulty breathing just before 3 a.m.

Upon arrival, they found a man who had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

The spokesperson said medics quickly called for police officers to respond to the scene.

Detectives with the police department found a crime scene at a house in the 900 block of North 19th Street, executed a search warrant and collected evidence.

The victim was initially transported to Reid Health, but was later transferred to Miami Valley Hospital, the spokesperson said.

His current condition is unknown.

The department believes this shooting is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the department at 765-983-7247.

This incident remains under investigation by the Richmond Police Department.

