Local sub sandwich shop, sports bar temporarily closed for renovations

DAYTON — A local sub sandwich shop and sports bar has temporarily closed for renovations.
On Monday, Submarine House announced that its original Brown Street location, located at 1137 Brown Street, is temporarily closed for renovations.
“The time has come, the original Submarine House on Brown St is getting an upgrade!” the company said in a social media post.
The brown street location, near the University of Dayton, opened in September 1973 as the first-ever location.
The sports bar is expected to reopen in Spring 2026, according to the company.
