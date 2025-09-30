Car crashes into local tea shop

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A car recently crashed into a local tea shop.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened at T4. Tea For U, which is located at 9146 Dayton Lebanon Pike in Washington Township.

TRENDING STORIES:

Photos from the scene show an SUV crashed into the front of the building and shattered the front windows.

One person was injured in the crash, but their injuries are not serious, according to a social media post from the shop.

No staff members were hurt in the crash.

The shop reopened for business on Sunday, according to the post.

News Center 7 is working to learn more about this crash and will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group