New law for Ohio drivers under 21 to go into effect today

OHIO — A new law for Ohio drivers under 21 will go into effect today.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz will look at what the law says and what the state has done to implement it LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Starting today, drivers under 21 must take driver’s education classes in order to get their license.

This is a big change from the original Ohio law, which only required drivers 18 and under to take driver’s ed.

The new law is a part of the budget that Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed into law earlier this year.

The law makes sure young people getting behind the wheel are ready to do it.

We will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group