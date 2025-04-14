Man gets car stolen from him in broad daylight, police still looking for suspect

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A man who had his car stolen from him in broad daylight by an armed carjacker last week, found his vehicle dumped less than a mile from where it was taken.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson spoke with the car owner’s wife and Miami Township Police about the car theft. Hear what they had to say about their on-going search for the suspect tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Officers are looking for the suspect they’ve identified as a white or light-skinned male in his 20s or 30s with curly brown hair and a thin build. He was seen on doorbell camera footage wearing a pink sweatshirt and black pants at the time of incident.

The suspect had a black semi-automatic gun on him at the time of the crime, according to Miami Township Sergeant Ray Swallen.

The car owner was sitting in his car Friday morning making phone calls for work when the suspect opened the door and told him to get out, according to his wife, Baylea Flowers.

Following the carjacker’s orders, the car owner got out of the car and the thief took off in it. The car owner called the police and then called his wife.

This type of violence happening in broad daylight is rare, according to Swallen.

“We don’t normally see crimes of violence in mid-day, in broad daylight, we I can’t remember the last time we had actual carjacking,” Swallen said.

